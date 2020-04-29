Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,796 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.