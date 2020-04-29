Raymond James & Associates Sells 94,181 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 94,181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.75% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 43.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 104,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 49,674 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADX opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Craig R. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,754.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

