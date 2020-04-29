Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,746 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 286,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of FireEye worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

FEYE stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

