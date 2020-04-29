Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,761 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

