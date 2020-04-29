Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 11,942.9% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 15,389.8% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 754,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $172.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

