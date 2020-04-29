Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJK opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.