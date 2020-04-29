Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,325 Shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 87,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000.

NYSE ETX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

