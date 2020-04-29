Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Sonos worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sonos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sonos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,290 shares of company stock worth $3,515,214. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

SONO stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

