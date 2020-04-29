Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CareDx worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.91. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. CareDx’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $173,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $632,314. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

