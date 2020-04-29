Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

