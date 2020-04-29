Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 75,525 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

