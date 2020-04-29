Raymond James Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $215.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

MPWR stock traded up $12.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.55. 850,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,297,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 108,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

