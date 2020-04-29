Raymond James Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $80.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $136.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.57.

EXPE stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,160. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 268,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,766 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

