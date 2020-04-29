Raymond James Lowers Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $34.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

