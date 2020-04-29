Raymond James Lowers Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $19.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

DOC stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 200,705 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 143,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

