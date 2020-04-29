Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 778,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 205,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,788. The firm has a market cap of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.57. Re/Max has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 108,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth $8,652,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.