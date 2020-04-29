Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Asanko Gold (AKG)

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN: AKG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2020 – Asanko Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/17/2020 – Asanko Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.40 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Asanko Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/16/2020 – Asanko Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $1.70 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Asanko Gold is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of Asanko Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94. Asanko Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

Get Asanko Gold Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKG. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 483,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.