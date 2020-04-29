Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAIPEM S P A/ADR (SAPMY)

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS: SAPMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2020 – SAIPEM S P A/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/24/2020 – SAIPEM S P A/ADR had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/24/2020 – SAIPEM S P A/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/16/2020 – SAIPEM S P A/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2020 – SAIPEM S P A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of SAPMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. SAIPEM S P A/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Saipem S.p.A. engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments.

