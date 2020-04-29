Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secure Energy Services (SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2020 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$2.10 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50.

4/16/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.10. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$1.25.

3/26/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$2.75.

3/25/2020 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$2.15 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Secure Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$2.15 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.00.

3/16/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$4.25.

3/10/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Secure Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$2.75.

SES traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.21. 599,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 million and a PE ratio of 120.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$765,780.64. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 66,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$480,330.45.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

