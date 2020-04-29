Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/17/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

4/7/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

3/4/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,053,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.