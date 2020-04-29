Regalcoin (REC) Trading 87.2% Higher Over Last Week

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded up 67% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. Regalcoin has a market cap of $26,497.32 and $17.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.