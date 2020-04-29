Regional Management (RM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,307. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

