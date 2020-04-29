Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 424,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

