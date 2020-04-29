Ren Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Ren has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, Binance and DDEX. Ren has a market cap of $57.69 million and $1.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, UEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX, Kyber Network, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

