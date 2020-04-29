Repligen (RGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Repligen has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.07-1.12 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.07-1.12 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.50. 7,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. Repligen has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $123.81. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 253.62, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.99.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

