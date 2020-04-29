Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 471,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 157,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSE:RFP opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

