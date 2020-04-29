Resonant (RESN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 4,072.11% and a negative return on equity of 217.33%. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RESN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 20,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.41. Resonant has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

