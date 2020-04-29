Reviewing Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) & Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pulmatrix and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pulmatrix currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,138.81%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 206.32%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix N/A -97.18% -43.74% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.61% -47.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmatrix and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $7.91 million 3.48 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.68 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$46.67 million ($1.59) -1.59

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Pharmaceuticals. Pulmatrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and CPI-818, a small molecule covalent inhibitor of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

