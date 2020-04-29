Reviewing Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Support.com and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 6.07% 8.32% 7.06% JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Support.com and JMU Ltd-‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.43 $3.85 million N/A N/A JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.15 -$123.24 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Support.com beats JMU Ltd- on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

