Ripio Credit Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $618,981.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, C2CX, Huobi and Upbit. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $35.66 million and approximately $618,981.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006320 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, C2CX, Upbit, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Bittrex, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.