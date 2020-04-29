Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $468,735.63

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Rise has a total market cap of $468,735.63 and approximately $465.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034687 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000740 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 147,484,643 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

