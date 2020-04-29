Robert W. Baird Increases Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $100.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.