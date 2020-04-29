Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.97. 85,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.