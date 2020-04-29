Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $215.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.82.

Shares of ROK opened at $196.10 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

