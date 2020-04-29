Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Rollins worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

