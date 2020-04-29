Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.59. 47,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,957. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.