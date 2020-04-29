Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Argus

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.23. 38,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,957. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

