Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.22.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,957. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,218,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,514,000 after purchasing an additional 961,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,678.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,976,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 5,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,649 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

