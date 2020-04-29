Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RST opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $403.81 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RST. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 633,677 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,189,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

