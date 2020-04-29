Rosetta Stone (RST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect Rosetta Stone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Rosetta Stone has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $396.63 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

