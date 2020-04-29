Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

