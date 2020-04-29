Ryerson (RYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.31-0.42 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ryerson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

In other news, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

