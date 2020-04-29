Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 83,142 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $710,032.68. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,958.64.

On Thursday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,068 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $324,689.56.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,326 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $147,652.08.

NYSE:PHD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,731. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 907,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 295,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

