Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 12,596 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $127,849.40. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 2,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

