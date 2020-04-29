Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 53,438 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) Stock

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $452,085.48. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 89,667 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $763,962.84.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,709 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,866.87.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,610 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $70,556.50.

On Thursday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,723 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $77,925.07.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 571,782 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,832,176.40.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 387,065 shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,958.60.

NYSE EHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 426,062 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 1,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 295,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 79,738 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

