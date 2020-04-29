SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFRY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

SAFRY opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.35.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

