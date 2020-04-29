Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Saia posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,600.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Saia by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $9,612,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $16.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.93. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

