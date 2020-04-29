Sakura Bloom Price Reaches $0.0003 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $665,425.50 and $15,005.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.01998587 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00250705 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

