salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by TenCore Partners LP

TenCore Partners LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 13.2% of TenCore Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,907 shares of company stock worth $64,634,173. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $160.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,252,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 802.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

