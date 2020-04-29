Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

FNDX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

